Brooklyn baby thrown out of window still in critical condition

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A newborn baby girl remained critical Sunday night after her mother allegedly threw her from the family’s Brownsville second-floor apartment window.

The 1-month-old’s brother was also thrown to the ground. Officials said the 2-year-old boy remained “stable.”

Mom Dejhanay Jarell, 24, remained at Brookdale Hospital Sunday evening and faced multiple charges, including attempted murder.

Tim Jaccard, who founded the AMT Children of Hope Foundation and wrote the original Safe Haven legislation more than 20 years ago, said this tragedy didn’t have to happen.

Under New York State’s Abandoned Infant Protection Act, a parent can give up a baby under 30 days old anonymously without fear of prosecution. A newborn can be taken to a hospital, police station, firehouse or a safe adult who calls 911.

“Here you have an opportunity. The law, it’s known, but still a lot of people that don’t know it,” Jaccard, who’s a a paramedic with the Nassau County Police Department in addition to being a crusader to save newborn babies, said.

According to the NYPD, Jarrell threw her naked children from her Rockaway Parkway apartment around 11:30 a.m. Saturday and then followed them to the ground. A neighbor scaled a fence to reach the kids and save the baby.

“We have got to prevent this from happening and, but yet at the same time, I want to make sure that she gets a fair trial, and that she gets psychiatric treatment

And I think that’s what going to intervene – the fact that she was out of control. She may have been suffering from post-partum psychosis,” Jaccard said.

Jarrell faced two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child.