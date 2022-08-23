The NYPD is seeking this individual in connection to a sucker-punch assault at the Kings Plaza mall in Brooklyn on Aug. 20, 2022. (Credit: NYPD)

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An assailant sucker-punched a man from behind inside the Kings Plaza mall Saturday evening, leaving the victim seriously injured, according to authorities.

The attacker and another individual approached the victim, 36, inside the Mill Basin shopping center around 6 p.m., according to police and video of the incident, which PIX11 News is not publishing due to its troubling nature.

The video shows the assailant cock back his right hand, then slug the unaware victim in the side of his head without any provocation.

Following the impact, the victim dropped to the floor face-first, lying almost motionless for several seconds as onlookers kept a distance, the footage shows.

After initially walking out of frame, the assailant headed back towards the victim, took a quick look at him, then walked away again, the video shows.

Authorities described the attack as causing serious physical injury, but said that the victim is now in stable condition at an area hospital.

A second portion of the video footage shows the pair in a dark-colored Honda Civic. In addition to the video footage, investigators also released still images of the attacker and the second individual. The assailant wore a white t-shirt, black shorts with a white design on the left leg, and black sneakers with black socks. The second individual wore a sleeveless white t-shirt, blue shorts, and sneakers that were primarily white.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).