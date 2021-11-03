Brooklyn apartment building burns; no injuries reported

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — No injuries were reported in a fire on the top floor at a Brooklyn building that’s home to U.S. Rep. Yvette Clarke’s district office.

Firefighters worked for about two hours Wednesday on the blaze at 222 Lenox Road, which sent dark smoke billowing over the borough’s East Flatbush neighborhood.

Chief of Department Thomas Richardson said the fire at the seven-story building was reported at 10:40 a.m.

Firefighters arrived within four minutes to find the blaze on the top floor of the building. The fire engulfed four separate apartments and got into the cockloft, or the space between the roof and the top-floor ceiling, according to Richardson.

It was placed under control at 12:42 p.m.

Richardson said there was some type of work going on in the roof of the building, but the cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

When asked if there were any staffing shortages within the FDNY amid the city’s vaccine mandate on municipal workers, Richardson said there were none.

However, he said the one unit that would typically be assigned to the incident was not in service, but a relocated fire company took their place and arrived at the scene.

Clarke’s office is located on the building’s ground floor and didn’t suffer any damage. A message seeking comment was left with the Democratic lawmaker’s spokesperson.