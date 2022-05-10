DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) — New Yorkers in search of affordable housing will soon have another option in Brooklyn, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams said Monday.

The pair announced the completion of the Nevins Street Apartments, a mixed-housing development with 129 affordable apartments, including 78 supportive homes. The residential complex is on Nevins Street between Schermerhorn and State Streets.

“In the wake of the pandemic, it is critical that we take bold action to make New York a more affordable place for all, and that is why my administration launched a comprehensive $25 billion affordable housing plan to help ensure every New Yorker has access to safe, affordable housing,” Hochul said. “New York is committed to tackling the housing crisis with transformative projects like Nevins Street Apartments that drive neighborhood revitalization and provide New Yorkers with the support and stability they need to thrive.”

Dozens of the apartments will be reserved for veterans, people who experienced homelessness, young adults and people recovering from a substance use disorder. The rest of the 129 apartments will be affordable housing households earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income.

“This project represents exactly what we need more of in New York City: collaboration between city and state to provide affordable homes for families in shelters, New Yorkers struggling with mental health challenges, or veterans who have served our country bravely and need a place to call home,” Adams said.