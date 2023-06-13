BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) –A young girl from Brooklyn has been missing for over a week, police said.
Teijha Heart, 12, was last seen at her East 94th Street home in Brooklyn, on June 5, around 1:45 p.m., according to authorities. She’s about 5 feet tall, with dark eyes and a thin build, police said.
Police have asked anyone with information to contact the NYPD.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).