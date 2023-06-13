Teijha Heart, 12, was last seen at her East 94th Street home in Brooklyn, on June 5, according to authorities. (NYPD)

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) –A young girl from Brooklyn has been missing for over a week, police said.

Teijha Heart, 12, was last seen at her East 94th Street home in Brooklyn, on June 5, around 1:45 p.m., according to authorities. She’s about 5 feet tall, with dark eyes and a thin build, police said.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact the NYPD.

