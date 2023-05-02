BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A $500 million revitalization is in the works for the Broadway Junction subway complex and the neighborhood around it in Brooklyn.

“There are so many people from this community who believed it could never happen, it would never be done,” Mayor Eric Adams said when announcing the revitalization plans Tuesday morning.

The investments for Broadway Junction include new elevators for the subway station as well as updated entrances and escalators. The city plans to build two pedestrian plazas near the station. Additionally, more than 2,000 apartments will soon be available in the community.

“We have seen more than 400 new homes recently built in this neighborhood, nearly all rent restricted,” Adams said. “We’re expecting another 1,700 new homes, and every project will be subject to minimum affordability standard.”

The improvements for the Broadway Junction community are expected to generate an overall economic impact of $11.6 billion, according to the New York City Economic Development Corporation.

“The city will use multiple strategies and programs to ensure that local residents have access to jobs and training opportunities generated by all of the economic activity in the neighborhood,” Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer said.