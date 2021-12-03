Brooklyn double shooting: 1 man dead, another wounded: NYPD

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn — One man was killed and another wounded in a deadly double shooting in Brooklyn early Friday, according to police.

Authorities said a call came in just before 2:30 a.m. for an assault in progress in Brighton 4th Court, near Brighton 4th Street, in the Brighton Beach neighborhood.

An NYPD spokesperson said three unidentified men got out of a white vehicle and opened fire on the two men, before fleeing the area on foot.

A 46-year-old man was shot multiple times in the stomach and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to authorities. His identity was not immediately released.

The second victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the leg and taken to a different hospital, officials said. Police described his condition as “stable.”

No arrests had been made as police continued to investigate Friday morning.

