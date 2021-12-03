Brooklyn double shooting: 1 man dead, another wounded: NYPD

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police tape at a crime scene

File photo of police tape at a scene.

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn — One man was killed and another wounded in a deadly double shooting in Brooklyn early Friday, according to police.

Authorities said a call came in just before 2:30 a.m. for an assault in progress in Brighton 4th Court, near Brighton 4th Street, in the Brighton Beach neighborhood.

An NYPD spokesperson said three unidentified men got out of a white vehicle and opened fire on the two men, before fleeing the area on foot.

A 46-year-old man was shot multiple times in the stomach and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to authorities. His identity was not immediately released.

The second victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the leg and taken to a different hospital, officials said. Police described his condition as “stable.”

No arrests had been made as police continued to investigate Friday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Five Coney Island NYCHA buildings without heat, hot water

18-year-old deli worker shot in the head

Brooklyn tenants on rent strike still waiting for repairs

Overnight explosion rocks Cypress Hills

Brooklyn home explosion leaves 6 hurt, dozens displaced

Brooklyn pizza business is born from pandemic

More Brooklyn

Crime

Video: Men beat deliver worker with brick, tear his pants in Bronx robbery

Armed man outside UN arrested after standoff, lockdown

18-year-old deli worker shot in the head

Police searching for suspects in hate crime attacks

Subway concerns rise after second fatal stabbing

Man stabbed to death near Penn Station on Thanksgiving

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter