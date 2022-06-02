CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A massive new mural welcoming visitors to Coney Island was finished Thursday. The artist that created the massive masterpiece said it’s public art with a purpose: to inspire with color and honor Coney Island’s past and capture the excitement of the neighborhood.

The mural, made by Brooklyn artist Danielle Mastrion, is just across from the subway station visitors use to arrive to Coney Island. Mastrion spent two months working on the piece.

Mastrion told PIX11 News she hopes it will inspire, draw people in and make anyone who sees it happy. Mastrion has created hundreds of murals all across the city, including fifteen in Coney Island.

Her latest creation is a partnership with the Alliance for Coney Island, a nonprofit that has helped revitalize the neighborhood and uplift local artists. They have commissioned 25 murals during the pandemic.

The mural is on the wall of Gargiulo’s Restaurant. Its owner told PIX11 News the newest piece of artwork makes him feel proud of his neighborhood.

To see more of Mastrion’s work, visit her Instagram.