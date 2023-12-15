NEW YORK (PIX11) – An overnight power disruption due to an issue at a Con Edison substation caused internet outages, flickering lights, and even left people trapped in elevators across New York City.

The issue happened just before midnight Thursday, according to Con Edison.

Con Edison President Matt Ketschke said a piece of equipment at a Brooklyn substation short-circuited, causing black smoke to rise above the plant. He said a voltage surge also caused a flash in the sky that some people nearby may have seen.

Elevators and escalators can be especially sensitive to these kinds of quick fluctuations, which is why so many of them stopped, Ketschke said. As many as 10 elevator rescues were necessary, according to Con Edison.

Firefighters responded to multiple locations for power outages and stuck elevators, according to the FDNY. Elevators also went out at Grand Central, however, train service wasn’t affected.

Elevators at 9 NYCHA complexes were also impacted. Officials said nearly all of those issues had been resolved, as of Friday afternoon.

The NYPD also responded to calls related to the outage. Officials said there were no injuries and criminality was not suspected concerning the outage.

Con Edison said it’s trying to figure out what caused the issue at the substation.