BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The annual BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!, music festival is set to return for another year with a star-studded lineup of artists.

The concert series kicks off on June 7 with blues icon Taj Mahal, soulful R&B artist Corinne Bailey Rae, and The Harlem Gospel Travelers at Prospect Park’s Lena Horne Bandshell.

For three months concertgoers can enjoy mostly free concerts with a packed lineup of diverse artists including, seven-time Grammy nominee JOE, and R&B trailblazers Kelela and Liv.e, American Rock band The Wallflowers, Malian singer Oumou Sangaré, and much more.

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! also features four benefit concerts, dance performances, film screenings, and celebrations marking Juneteenth as well as the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

While the artists for the Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Weekend are still a mystery, BRIC promises “two unforgettable nights of music, dance, and community that celebrate hip-hop’s roots and evolution.”

Here is the complete lineup of summer concerts and festivals:

June 7 : Taj Mahal, Corinne Bailey Rae, The Harlem Gospel Travelers, DJ Tara

: Taj Mahal, Corinne Bailey Rae, The Harlem Gospel Travelers, DJ Tara June 10 : Soul Science Lab, Olivia K and The Parkers

: Soul Science Lab, Olivia K and The Parkers June 15 : Jake Wesley Rogers, Kara Jackson, Bright Light Bright Light

: Jake Wesley Rogers, Kara Jackson, Bright Light Bright Light June 17 : Juneteenth UNITYFEST 2023

: Juneteenth UNITYFEST 2023 June 23 : Antonio Sánchez “Birdman Live” film screening with live score by Takuya Kuroda

: Antonio Sánchez “Birdman Live” film screening with live score by Takuya Kuroda June 24 : *Benefit Concert – NxWorries – Anderson.Paak x Knxwledge

: *Benefit Concert – NxWorries – Anderson.Paak x Knxwledge June 25: Andre Veloz, GabSoul, and drumming workshop by Rueda de Oro

Andre Veloz, GabSoul, and drumming workshop by Rueda de Oro July 1: Ibrahim Maalouf, Hermanos Gutiérrez, NPR Tiny Desk Contest Winner

Ibrahim Maalouf, Hermanos Gutiérrez, NPR Tiny Desk Contest Winner July 8 : Kelela, Liv.e

: Kelela, Liv.e July 13: Rennie Harris Puremovement Street Dance Theater, Decora

Rennie Harris Puremovement Street Dance Theater, Decora July 14: Oumou Sangaré, Vox Sambou

Oumou Sangaré, Vox Sambou July 15: Marcia Griffiths, Brown Rice Family, DJ Miss Hap Selam

Marcia Griffiths, Brown Rice Family, DJ Miss Hap Selam July 21: The Chelsea Symphony feat. Lady Jess, Lucrecia Dalt

The Chelsea Symphony feat. Lady Jess, Lucrecia Dalt July 22: Ali Sethi, Raja Kumari, Roshni Samlal

Ali Sethi, Raja Kumari, Roshni Samlal July 27: The Wallflowers, treya lam

The Wallflowers, treya lam July 29: Rickie Lee Jones, Thornetta Davis, Chris Pierce

Rickie Lee Jones, Thornetta Davis, Chris Pierce Aug. 3: Jorge Drexler, Cimafunk, Julhereieta Rada

Jorge Drexler, Cimafunk, Julhereieta Rada Aug. 4: Indigo De Souza, Vundabar

Indigo De Souza, Vundabar Aug. 10 : *Benefit Concert – The Revivalists, Band of Horses

: *Benefit Concert – The Revivalists, Band of Horses Aug. 11-12 : BRIC Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Weekend

: BRIC Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Weekend Aug. 18 : iLe, Divino Niño, Sara Curruchich

: iLe, Divino Niño, Sara Curruchich Aug. 19 : John Cale, Tomberlin

: John Cale, Tomberlin Aug. 22-23: *Benefit Concert – Alex G, Alvvays

*Benefit Concert – Alex G, Alvvays Aug. 24: The Head and the Heart, Izzy Heltai