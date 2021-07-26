BQE covered in peppers after truck overturns on Brooklyn highway

BROOKLYN — A portion of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway was down to just one lane of traffic Monday morning after a delivery truck overturned, spilling vegetables all over the highway.

The spill occurred in Brooklyn at Exit 30, for Flushing Avenue, on the eastbound side of the highway, heading toward northern Brooklyn

The right and center lanes were shut down, as well as the exit ramp, leaving just the left lane for traffic to get by. The incident resulted in extensive traffic delays back to the Gowanus Expressway in southern Brooklyn.

There was no immediate update on when authorities expected to have the scene cleaned up.

It was not clear whether or not the truck driver had sustained any injuries.

AIR11 was over the scene after a delivery truck overturned, spilling vegetables onto the eastbound side of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway at Exit 30 in Brooklyn on Monday, July 26, 2021. (AIR11 / PIX11 News)