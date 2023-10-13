BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Avoid the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway is the message for the weekend from the city.

Downtown Brooklyn is expected to see heavy traffic as drivers are detoured during construction that will continue through Monday at 4 a.m.

Detours are posted on side streets as ramps are closed.

The New York City Department of Transportation will work on repairs that reinforce steel bars and replace concrete near Clark Street and Grace Court.

The Queens-bound BQE will be fully closed from Atlantic Avenue to Sands Street beginning Saturday at 2 a.m. until Monday at 4 a.m.

The Staten Island-bound BQE will be reduced to one lane of traffic between Sands Street and Atlantic Avenue.

Ramps are closed and city streets will host detours.

“We are making critical repairs to the BQE to preserve its lifespan while at the same time trying to minimize the impact on the local community,” said New York City DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. “We will keep the public closely updated on our progress as we plan ahead for this work.”

NYC Ferry has alerted riders about the work and higher ridership.

Subways and buses are travel alternatives.

This is part of the current plan to support and reinforce the 80-year-old structure.

There will be additional work to shore it up. Weight restrictions and fines are being enforced. Engineering sensors have been installed and conduct regular inspections.

Vehicle traffic lanes have been restricted at certain points.

Studies and discussion still need to take place for permanent plans. A timeline has the design phase happening in 2027 and construction on the final structures continuing through 2031.