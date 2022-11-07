A woman’s dismembered body was found in suitcases in her apartment in Brooklyn on Sept. 21, 2022. (WPIX)

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man is accused of killing his 22-year-old girlfriend whose dismembered body was found stuffed in two suitcases in Brooklyn nearly two months ago, police said Monday.

Justin Williams, 24, was charged with murder and concealment of a human corpse in D’Asia Johnson’s death, police said. The medical examiner said Johnson died of multiple stab wounds to the stomach.

Officers found Johnson’s remains inside two suitcases in a Linwood Avenue home in Cypress Hills on Sept. 21 when they performed a wellness check, officials said. The building’s super, who’d received complaints of a foul odor coming from an apartment, let police in to check on the woman.

At the start of the investigation, police sources indicated that investigators were seeking the victim’s boyfriend and possibly an accomplice, but later described six individuals being sought as witnesses in the case.

No other arrests were announced Monday.

While a motive in the killing remained unclear, the Daily News reported that Williams had allegedly beaten Johnson during their relationship.