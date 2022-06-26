BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 8-year-old boy continued to fight for his life Sunday night, the day after he was hit by a driver fleeing a police traffic stop in Brooklyn.

His grandmother was killed and three others were injured, police said. Lynn Christopher, 67, had lived in the area for decades before her death, residents said.

Police said on Sunday morning that no arrests had been made. The deadly incident began around 7:10 p.m. Saturday when NYPD officers in Bed-Stuy attempted to pull over the suspect car after observing mismatched plates on the car and two people inside who appeared to be smoking, NYPD Assistant Chief Judith Harrison said.. Police stopped the car at Ralph Avenue and Chauncey Street, but the driver sped off when officers got out and walked up to it.

“The vehicle fled northbound on Ralph Avenue and struck a bicyclist and two pedestrians at the corner of Ralph Avenue and Macon Street. That vehicle continued northbound on Ralph Avenue and at the corner of Halsey Street struck another pedestrian and struck a vehicle,” Harrison said.

