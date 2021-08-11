Toddler mauled to death by family dog in Flatbush: NYPD

Authorities take a dog away who police say mauled a 19-month-old boy to death in his Flatbush home on Aug. 10, 2021. (Citizen App)

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A 19-month-old boy was attacked and killed by his family’s pet Rottweiler after being left home alone with his two siblings in Brooklyn late Tuesday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to a 911 call for a child attacked by a dog at a residence near the corner of East 17th Street and Cortelyou Road, in the Flatbush section of the borough.

The boy was at home with just his two older siblings, ages 9 and 11, while their parents were both at work, according to police.

Responding officers arrived to find the little boy heavily bleeding with bite wounds to his neck and shoulder, authorities said.

EMS rushed the toddler to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 11:30 p.m., according to officials.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Cops said the dog was contained to the bathroom before police arrived.

Authorities said Emergency Service Unit personnel also responded and took the dog into custody and brought it to Animal Care and Control.

It was unclear what could have sparked the deadly attack.

According to police sources, the boy’s older brother told cops he had been attacked by the dog in the past, and even showed them a scar on his leg.

