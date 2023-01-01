SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Kings County takes the crown with the first birth of 2023 in New York City’s public hospital system, as a baby boy was born in Brooklyn at the stroke of midnight.

Kingsley Mei entered the world at midnight at NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health in Sheepshead Bay, weighing at 6 pounds, 7.6 ounces and measuring 19 inches, according to the hospital system.

He’s the first son of parents Dexin and Holly, the hospital system announced, releasing a photo of the brand new New Yorker along with his mom and dad.

The birth kicks off what should be a busy year for the system’s 11 hospitals, which deliver approximately 15,000 babies annually.