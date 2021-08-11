Boy, 7, missing in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN — A 7-year-old boy has been missing since mid-afternoon Wednesday in Brooklyn, police said.
Authorities are hoping to find Yosef Shapiro. He was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Seaview Avenue and Paerdegat Avenue North.
The boy was wearing a black yarmulke, blue and white t-shirt with black pants.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).