DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 6-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the boy was hit when he ran into the street near 78th Street and 10th Avenue around 2:30 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment in what officials described as stable condition.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash, authorities said. Police have not yet said if any charges will be filed in the collision.