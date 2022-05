MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 5-year-old Brooklyn boy died on Sunday, months after he was hit by a car as it pulled into a driveway, police said.

Yaakov Farhi was hit on East 12th Street on Feb. 9, police said. A 49-year-old woman struck the boy as she puled into the driveway of a home there. The driver remained on the scene.

Police said Farhi was sitting in the driveway when he was hit. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he was struck.