FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teen was shot in the back while sitting in his car in Brooklyn early Tuesday, police said.

The 17-year-old boy was struck near East 29th Street and Clarendon Road in Flatbush at around 12:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. The teen sought treatment for the gunshot wound to his back at the hospital, police said.

The boy told police he did not see the shooter, officials said. There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (7478

