Advocates and artist held a vigil for O’Shae Sibley who was killed in a suspected hate crime. (PIX11)

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy is accused of stabbing a New York City dancer to death at a Brooklyn gas station last weekend, police said.

The teen was arrested and charged with murder, murder-hate crime, and criminal possession of a weapon after he was taken into custody on Friday, according to the NYPD.

The suspect allegedly stabbed O’Shae Sibley, 28, after a confrontation at the Mobil gas station at 1921 Coney Island Ave. in Midwood around 11:15 p.m. on July 29 according to police.

Sibley was with his friends when they got into a fight with another group at the gas station, according to police and witnesses. Sibley was vogueing and dancing with his friends outside the gas station when a person told them to stop because he found it offensive.

The 17-year-old suspect allegedly made anti-LGBTQ comments before stabbing Sibley, police said. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force has been investigating the attack.

Sibley was a dancer who performed in an LGBTQ dance troupe, according to his family.

The victim’s family and friends held a memorial in his honor in New York City on Saturday.

Sibley’s father, Jake Kelly, said that he was grateful that so many people had been so expressive.

“Everybody’s coming out and showing love,” he said. “It’s a beautiful thing. It’s just beautiful.”

