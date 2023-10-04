PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of teens attacked a 16-year-old boy before one of them stabbed him in a Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday, police said.

The eight suspects asked the boy if he was in a gang before they repeatedly punched and kicked him in the Atlantic Avenue station in Park Slope just after 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. One of the teens stabbed the boy in the buttocks and torso, police said.

The group then fled the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There have been no arrests.

