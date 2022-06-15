BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teenager was stabbed multiple times inside a subway station in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was waiting to board a southbound A train inside the Broadway Junction subway station when the suspects approached him at around 10 p.m., authorities said. They pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim several times in his face and neck. The suspects fled the location on separate trains, and the boy was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police sought help from the public in finding the suspects.

