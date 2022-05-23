EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said Monday morning.

The teen was shot in the leg and torso near East 39th Street and Glenwood Road in East Flatbush around 11 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was taken to a hospital. Police described his condition as stable.

No arrests had been made, as of Monday morning, and the investigation was ongoing. Police did not immediately provide a description of the suspect.

