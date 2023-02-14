Two people were shot near a Brooklyn school on Feb. 14, 2023. (Citizen App)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two people, including a 16-year-old boy, were shot near a Brooklyn school Tuesday, authorities said.

The victims were shot near 320 Miller Ave., about a block away from Margaret S. Douglas Junior High School on Vermont Street, just before noon, according to the NYPD. The boy was struck in the stomach and taken to the hospital in unknown condition. Information about the other victim’s injuries was not immediately available.

The shooter fled the scene and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie, police said. There have been no arrests.

Last week, two teens and a security guard were injured in a shooting near Williamsburg Charter High School. A 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were each struck in the thigh, police said. The guard, 37, suffered a graze wound to the neck.

