STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in the head in Brooklyn on Monday, according to police.

Police said they got a call of a shooting on Marcus Garvey Boulevard around 6 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found the boy in critical condition. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

The identification of the boy is being withheld until his kin is notified.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.