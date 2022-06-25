BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenage boy died after he was found with a gunshot wound in Brooklyn overnight, police said on Saturday.

Officers found the 16-year-old victim unresponsive, unconscious and with a gunshot wound on his torso along Sutter Avenue near Osbourne Street at around 3:15 a.m., authorities said. He was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation by police is ongoing. No arrests have been made in connection to the deadly shooting.

