BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police arrested a 16-year-old alleged killer on Wednesday, months after he allegedly shot another teen in Brooklyn, officials said.

The suspect, who has not been named because of his age, was taken into custody on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said. He allegedly fatally shot Unique Smith, 15, at a playground near a Brooklyn school.

Smith was in McLaughlin Park with friends after his charter school, Brooklyn Laboratory, let out on the day he was killed, PIX11 previously reported. Two people wearing masks threatened the teen, investigators said. Punches were thrown and one of the attackers shot Smith in the abdomen.

“He used his hands, and somebody else used a gun,” Smith’s mother said at the time.

She also shared a message for the shooter.

“You took my son’s life,” she said. “So of course you have to pay.”

PIX11’s James Ford contributed to this report.