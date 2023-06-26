CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the hip on a Brooklyn train Sunday night, police said.

The teen was injured in an unprovoked attack on the northbound L train in Canarsie just after 8 p.m., according to the NYPD. The boy was taken to the hospital.

The suspect fled the scene and remained at large, as of Monday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).