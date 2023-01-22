EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 13-year-old boy died and two others were injured in a Brooklyn fire on Sunday, police said.

The fire broke out at a Snyder Avenue home near East 35th Street around 10:30 a.m., officials said. Dillon Waldren-Dickson, 13, a 50-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were removed from the seven-story building.

All three victims were taken to a hospital, where Waldren-Dickson succumbed to his injuries, police said. The injured woman and man were in stable condition.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The fire was under control by around 11:40 a.m., according to the FDNY.