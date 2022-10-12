Police seek a group of males who allegedly attacked a 13-year-old boy on a Brooklyn train on Oct. 3, 2022. (NYPD)

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of males allegedly attacked and robbed a 13-year-old boy aboard a Brooklyn train earlier this month, police said.

The victim was on the Manhattan-bound F train approaching the Avenue P station when the group allegedly punched him in the head several times before taking his backpack and cell phone, police said. The incident occurred on Oct. 3 at around 4 p.m.

The teen suffered facial swelling and bruising and was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said. The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

There have been no arrests. The NYPD released a photo of the suspects but no descriptions were provided.

