BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 12-year-old boy was reported missing in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said.

Esteban Rivera was last seen when he left his Bay 20th Street home near Cropsey Avenue around 7:20 a.m., officials said. Police have asked for help finding the missing boy.

Rivera is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, officials said. He weighs about 120 pounds. The missing boy has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue uniform shirt and pants and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).