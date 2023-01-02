SOUTH SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding the crook who robbed a 12-year-old boy of his cellphone on a South Slope street in mid-December, releasing a photo of a suspect late Sunday.

The victim was standing on Fourth Avenue near 17th Street around 3 p.m. Dec. 15 when the mugger grabbed him by the hood of his shirt, dragged him, and snatched his phone, according to authorities.

The robber then ran off, heading south on Fourth Avenue, officials said. The boy was not harmed, police said.

Investigators asked that anyone with information on the incident reach out.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).