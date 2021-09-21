Bound and gagged body found under Coney Island boardwalk

Brooklyn

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Coney Island boardwalk

File: Gulls fly as a man rides his bicycle past the Wonder Wheel along the Riegelmann Boardwalk at Coney Island during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Brooklyn. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Police said a bound and gagged, decomposed body was found under the boardwalk at Brooklyn’s Coney Island beach late Monday night.

Officers responding to a 911 call found the body under the boardwalk at Surf Avenue and West 5th Street just before 11:30 p.m., according to officials.

Police said homeless people in the area first discovered the body.

According to the NYPD, the mouth had been duct-taped and the hands were tied with rope.

The corpse was wearing boxer shorts and a tank top, according to authorities.

The body was too decomposed to immediately determine the person’s sex or approximate age.

The city medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

NYC parents debate COVID vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

R. Kelly defense witness speaks out: 'I was there ... Nobody's chained up'

East Flatbush families scramble to get kids to school after buses don’t show up

Safer streets in NYC: Officials push for tougher laws, more enforcement

Brooklyn mom forced to use umbrella inside leaky NYCHA home

Oji hits the MTV VMAs red carpet at Barclays Center

More Brooklyn

Crime

NYC prosecutors wrap up as R. Kelly sex trafficking trial moves into next stage

11-year-old boy injured in deadly quadruple shooting in Bronx park: NYPD

Hostess assaulted on Upper West Side after asking tourists for vaccine cards had just started Carmine’s job

Restaurants prepare for first weekend of enforcing vaccination proof

New video shows chaos at Manhattan restaurant shooting

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of pregnant Harlem mom

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter