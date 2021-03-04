Borough Park Shomrim Society founder allegedly had sexual relationship with 15-year-old girl

The head of a Brooklyn neighborhood watch group took a 15-year-old girl into his home and allegedly groomed her for a sexual relationship, prosecutors said after the 62-year-old man’s arrest.

Police arrested Jacob Daskal Thursday on charges of coercing a minor to engage in illicit sexual conduct, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Related Content Brooklyn Shomrim patrol leader accused of raping underage girl

Daskal was 59 and the founder and chief of the Borough Park Shomrim Society when he allegedly sexually abused the teen. His position may have helped him silence the teen about what was allegedly happening, FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William Sweeney said.

“A man who founded an organization aimed at creating a safer community should

know the difference between right and wrong,” Sweeney said. “Sexually exploiting a teenaged girl is a crime that carries severe consequences, and we hope Mr. Daskal’s arrest will demonstrate to other victims that they can come forward.”

Daskal was previously arrested in 2018.

He allegedly had a sexual relationship with a teenage girl in the summer of 2017, prosecutors said. When she moved in October of that year, Daskal allegedly communicated with her via text and Skype, requesting nude photographs. He also visited her in November of 2017 and allegedly has sex with the teen.

Daskal faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years’ imprisonment and a maximum of life in prison if convicted.