Body pulled from wreckage of 3-alarm Brooklyn fire: FDNY

Brooklyn fire at vacant building in Bedford-Stuyvesant

A massive fire ripped through a vacant building in the Bedford-Stuyvesant area of Brooklyn early Monday morning, Feb. 7, 2022, according to the FDNY. (Citizen App)

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — One body was pulled Tuesday from the scene of a three-alarm fire that broke out in Brooklyn Monday, fire officials said.

Crews are still working to remove debris from the Gates Avenue building. The building, which is under construction, was originally described as being unoccupied.

The city’s medical examiner is working to determine the victim’s cause of death. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

