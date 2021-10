Officials respond to reports of a body found in a bag on a Brooklyn sidewalk, Oct. 16, 2021.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — A body wrapped in a black bag was found on a Brooklyn sidewalk Saturday afternoon, NYPD officials said.

Authorities received the call at about 12:35 p.m. near Van Sinderen and Herkimer streets in Cypress Hills for a body found on the sidewalk in a black bag; the gender of the victim could not be determined, officials said.

The medical examiner was working to determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story.