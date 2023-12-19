BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A body was found floating in the water in the Paerdegat Basin in Brooklyn Tuesday, police said.

A male’s body was found in the water near East 80th Street and Seaview Avenue in Canarsie around 10:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The body didn’t have any visible signs of injuries, according to police. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner will determine the person’s cause of death.

Additional information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.