BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two bodies, a man and a woman, were found rotting inside a Brooklyn apartment Monday evening, police said.

Officers discovered the body of a 39-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman inside the living room of a Gravesend apartment at 206 Quentin Rd. around 6:5- p.m., according to the NYPD.

First responders declared both individuals dead on the scene. The city medical examiner is working to determine how the pair died.

