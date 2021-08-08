Bloody Brooklyn party: Five men shot, leaving two dead, NYPD officials say

Three victims were found in this car, which appeared to have crashed, police said. (PIX11)

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — As more than 100 people partied in Brooklyn, gunshots erupted early Sunday, killing two and leaving three others injured, police said.

Officers rushed to Brooklyn Gardens, a venue on Wortman Avenue, around 12:30 a.m. in response to numerous 911 calls for shots fired, official said. Police found a 32-year-old man who’d been repeatedly shot at the scene.

While investigating, officers found three men with gunshot wounds inside a grey Infiniti about a block away, NYPD officials said. The car looked like it had been in a crash.

Two of the men inside – both in their 30s – were killed, police said. One of the men had been shot in the head and the other was shot in the face, chest and arm.

A third man, 51, was shot in the arm, back and chest, police said. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and continued to fight for his life on Sunday afternoon.

About two hours later, a fifth man drove himself to a New Rochelle hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Police said the victim, 37, was also connected to the party.

An estimated 100-150 people were at the party. Police said they were reviewing video from the event.

Before Sunday’s shooting, there have not been any 311 or 911 calls about the Brooklyn party venue, officials said.

Several others were injured in weekend shootings, including teenage victims.

As of Friday night, there were a total of 932 shootings with 1,092 victims citywide this year — up from 812 shootings and 992 victims in the same time period in 2020, per NYPD data.

