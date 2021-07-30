Black comic book creators celebrated at Brooklyn store

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — From superheroes to real-life stories, the pages of comic books are alive with imagination. 

Characters of color and more diverse story lines have been emerging in the past few years. 

Anyone Comics on Union in Crown Heights, Brooklyn is celebrating black creators with an event this Saturday

It coincides with the publication this year of “Access Guide to the Black Comic Book Community.” 

Visit the store’s website for more information on the free event, beginning Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

