BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The first annual Bikers Against Autism Run will be held Saturday afternoon in Brooklyn.

Organized by the Hustle Kingz Charitable Organization, bikers from the tri-state area and beyond will ride to honor the autistic community, according to the group’s spokesperson. The event kicks off at the Pistons Motorcycle Clubhouse at 3 p.m., where a BBQ and raffle fundraiser for My Time Inc., a support group for parents of children with autism who receive mental, physical and spiritual counseling, will be held.

Between 5 to 5:30 p.m., participants will mount their bikes and ride out to the Steeple Park Parachute at Luna Park in Coney Island, which was reopened Saturday, where the parachute will be lit up in honor of the autistic community to let them know that inclusivity and support are strong in Brooklyn, organizers said.

The riders will come by the Unknown Bikers clubhouse for dinner and announce the winners of the numerous raffle events and the distribution of awards, according to organizers.