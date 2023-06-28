BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in a Brooklyn crash Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Bay Ridge Parkway and 7th Ave around 5:56 p.m., according to the NYPD. The driver of a Toyota Camry struck a 33-year-old man riding his bike, leaving him with serious head trauma, police said.

First responders transported the victim to a hospital in what authorities described as critical condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.