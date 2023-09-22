BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A bicyclist was hit and killed by a school bus in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said.

The collision happened at Fort Hamilton Parkway and 41st Street in Borough Park around 3:15 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The bicyclist was riding southbound on Fort Hamilton Parkway when he was struck by a school bus making a right turn from southbound Fort Hamilton Parkway to westbound 41st Street, according to police.

The bicyclist, who police identified as 44-year-old Brooklyn resident Luis Perez-Ramirez, suffered “severe internal trauma” and died.

The 66-year-old driver of the school bus remained at the scene after the crash. No charges have been filed.

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.