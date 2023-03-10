BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police are investigating the death of a bicyclist in Brooklyn Thursday night as a possible hit-and-run.

The 56-year-old cyclist was found on the corner of Morgan Street and Johnson Avenue around midnight, police said.

Due to the nature of the victim’s injuries, investigators believe he may have been struck by a car that fled the scene. First responders transported the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, no arrests have been made.

