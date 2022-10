A female biker, 25, died after crashing into a truck in Brooklyn on Oct. 12, 2022, police said. (AIR11)

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A bicyclist died after crashing into a truck in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The 25-year-old woman struck the trailer traveling eastbound on Parkside Avenue in Flatbush at around 7 a.m., officials said. The FDNY said the woman suffered a cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver remained at the scene, police said.