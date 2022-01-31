Bed-Stuy blaze leaves 8 hurt, including 1 seriously injured: FDNY

Brooklyn

Brooklyn apartment fire

The FDNY responds after a fire broke out in a Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment building in Brooklyn late Sunday night, Jan. 30, 2022, officials say. (Citizen App)

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — At least seven civilians and a firefighter were injured after a fire broke out in a Brooklyn apartment building late Sunday night, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials said the call came in around 11:20 p.m. for the blaze in a seven-story residential building at 400 Herkimer St., near Kingston Avenue in the Bedford-Stuyvesant area. The FDNY said 60 firefighters from 12 units responded to fight the flames.

Seven civilians were hurt, including one person who was hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities said. The rest of those hurt suffered minor injuries, according to the FDNY. One firefighter also suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Further details of the victims’ injuries and conditions were not provided early Monday.

The fire was placed under control at 12:49 a.m, fire officials said. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday morning, according to the FDNY.

