Man killed, another wounded in Bed-Stuy double shooting: NYPD

Brooklyn

Police and EMS on the scene after a deadly double shooting in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn early Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A man is dead and another hospitalized after the pair were shot multiple times on a Brooklyn street overnight, according to the NYPD.

Officials said officers responded just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday for a 911 call of a shooting on Putnam Avenue, between Broadway and Howard Avenue, in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section.

Responding officers arrived to find a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the groin, arm and chest, as well as a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the elbow and leg, police said.

The two wounded men were rushed to area hospitals, where the 27-year-old victim was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

His identity was not released, pending proper family notification.

Police described the younger victim’s condition as stable early Tuesday.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning, whole police said their investigation was ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

