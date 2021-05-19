1 killed in Bed-Stuy blaze: FDNY

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — One person is dead after fire broke out in a Brooklyn home early Wednesday morning, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials said the call came in around 6:20 a.m. for flames in a four-story residential building at 17 Pulaski St. in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section.

The fire grew to a second alarm just after 6:30 a.m., with over 100 firefighters responding to battle the blaze, authorities said.

One person was declared dead, the FDNY said. That victim’s identity was not immediately released.

According to the FDNY, the fire was placed under control at 7:11 a.m.

AIR11 was over the scene and showed multiple firefighters on the roof as large clouds of smoke rose from the building.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

