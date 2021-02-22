Barclays welcomes back fans with new-look experiences, safety precautions

BROOKLYN — The red-hot Brooklyn Nets are returning home to a new-look environment. The days of playing games without any noise from the stands appear to be ending.

A limited amount fans will finally be able to see Brooklyn play in person on Tuesday against Sacramento.

It’s the first time since March 2020 that patrons will be allowed inside the Barclays Center.

“We’re super excited. We’ve obviously been focused on how to keep everybody safe. We think we’re able to do that,” said BSE Global CEO John Abbamondi.

There have been a litany of upgrades and enhancements made to the Barclays Center to ensure a safe environment.

Brooklyn can host 10% of their arena’s capacity — like the New York Knicks — but they’re being extra cautious.

Instead of inviting approximately 1,800 attendees inside, the Nets are doing a soft launch for the next three home games. Only 300 fans are expected for Tuesday night.

Fans that purchase tickets to Nets’ game get the added benefit of a COVID-19 test. Brooklyn is the only franchise in North America with this incentive.

The process of ordering food is also different. Concession stands will be closed.

“You will have a QR code you will have on your phone,” Barclays General Manager Adina Erwin explained. “You can look at the menu, order your food and then it will be brought to you. It’s more of an in-seat experience.”

Brooklyn plans to increase their capacity closer to 1,800 after the NBA All-Star break in March.